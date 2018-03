The 9th birthday of Vietnam's phenomenal progressive hard-rock band Ngu Cung (Pentatonic), with the attendance of:

Oringchains

Band95

6Duck

Dao Anh Khanh

Ngu Cung are a progressive rock band from Hanoi, Vietnam. They became famous by winning the talent contest Rock Your Passion in 2007. The band have become a phenomenon in Vietnam with their colorful mix of sound effects and traditional rock music. All members are students of the Hanoi Conservatory of Music.

Free entrance