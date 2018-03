Renown conductor Le Phi Phi will lead the Ho Chi Minh Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera in ringing in the new year with a selection of arias.

The performance will start with the "Light Cavalry Overture," following by the popular “Nessundorma” (None shall sleep) from Turandot of G. Puccini, “Habanera” from G.Bizert’s “Carmen”, “Brindisi” from G.Verdi’s “La Traviata”… and other cherished selections of opera.

Entrance fee: from VND200,000 ($8.8)

