Classical music: The Art of Chamber Music

"The Art of Chamber Music" is a showcase of solo artists. The concert will be held on May 28 with the participation of outstanding artists in the field of symphony orchestra: Nguyen Tan Anh (Cello), Dao Nhat Quang (Clarinet), Tang Thanh Nam (violin), Ju Sun Young (piano) and Pham Vu Thien Bao (viola), along with talented Japanese artists Kosei Maekawa (oboe) Kaoru Kamiishi (flute) and Nana Ishizaki (harp).

This performance will bring new styles of music but hark back to the classical styles of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

Famous composers of the Romantic era: G.Bizet, D. Shostakovich, F.Lizst, S. Rachmaninov, A. Dvorak. Representatives of 20th century music: A. Schnittke (Russia), G. Pierné (France).

The program also introduces the works of famous contemporary Japanese composers, K. Hirao and Shin - Ichiro Ikebe.

Tickets: From VND200,000 ($8.8)

For bookings, please contact 08 38237295 or 0903604539

