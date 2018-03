Conductor: Kim Xuan Hieu

Violon soloist: Nguyen Cong Thang

Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) returns to l'Espace to present Beethoven's works. The show will open with Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by French composer Camille Saint-Saens and close with Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op.60 by Ludwid van Beethoven.

Ticket price: VND170,000

Member price: VND100,000

Student price: VND80,000

Tickets are available at l'Espace from June 6.