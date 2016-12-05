VnExpress International
Classic Ballet Performance: 'The Nutcracker' in HCMC

December 5, 2016 | 12:53 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 09 Dec 2016
HCMC Opera House No. 7 Lam Son Square, D.1, HCMC

Get into the Christmas spirit with Tchaikovsky's classic ballet.

“The Nutcracker” by P.I.Tchaikovsky is one of the best-known ballets ever to be performed. Using shimmering magical colors, “The Nutcracker” attracts all types of audiences, especially young ballet lovers. The HBSO version is the brain-child of talented choreographer Johann Jakhelln Constant. It premiered in 2011, and has been a great success ever since. Norwegian choreographer Constant has vast experience in staging this work for Ballet Quad Cities (the United States). Together with the enthusiasm of HBSO’s artists, “The Nutcracker” has been praised by professionals and the general public in Vietnam over the years.

HBSO’s production of “The Nutcracker” has become an annually anticipated performance during the Christmas season. “The Nutcracker” will be on stage again on December 9, 10 and 11 featuring French ballet dancer Chloe Glemot and HBSO's dancers, symphony orchestra, female choir and talented conductor Trần Nhật Minh.

See part of the ballet in the video below:

Ticket: from VND400,000 ($17.6)

Booking and delivery: 08 38237419, Ms. Huong 0989874517, Ms. Huong Ly: 0908057972

Online Booking: www.ticketbox.vn

Tags: the nutcracker classic ballet hcmc
 
go to top