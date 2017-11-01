Cine-Concert: Battleship Potemkin | Live music by MMMR

From the organizer:

Battleship Potemkin is a Soviet silent film released in 1925.

An epic dramatization of the 1905 mutiny aboard the battleship Potemkin, this movie was director Sergey M. Eisenstein’s tribute to the early Russian revolutionaries and is widely regarded as a masterpiece of international cinema.

A tense, action-filled drama, this taught 75 minute film is assembled from more than 13,000 individual shots, demonstrating Eisenstein’s view that editing is the fundamental essential of film. The famous Odessa Steps sequence has been hugely influential, with directors such as Terry Gilliam, Woody Allen and Brian De Palma all paying homage to it in their films.



MMMR was formed in 2013 and consists of three members that merge their diverse backgrounds and tastes to create music that is unique in both approach and sound. The band’s music is formed as an immediate response to their environment and to each other, with every session completely improvised.

Michael (micmac) provides the beats. Addicted to vinyl, micmac has been an activist of the French underground electro scene since the mid 90's and was a co-founder of FDB recordings - an electro bass label - and a resident of the paradise massage parties @ Rex Club. Since moving to Vietnam, he has also been a part of the Jetlag collective and Naya Bainda.

Maxime was a drummer in a metal band influenced by Tool and the Deftones before picking up the Didgeridoo six years ago. Combining his live playing with looping and electronic effects Maxime creates a multi-textural rhythmical base to the music as well as lead highlights. His tastes include Roots reggae, Dub and early Dubstep, minimal techno and abstract/meditational music. Former bands in Saigon include the Jugridoos, Ugwae and Naya Bainda.

Robert plays guitar with as many effects as his laptop can handle. He floats in and out of the music providing basslines, lead riffs and weird noises. Influenced by a wide range of music from Bjork and the Pixies to early electronica and rap, Robert was one of the founding members of Vietnam’s first original hip-hop bands. In the nineties he also span vinyl as a member of Bliss – one of the earliest collectives working in the Indonesian electronic music scene.

