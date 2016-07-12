Chamber concert: Saigon Chamber Music Festival

The Saigon Chamber Music Summer Academy will be opened for the third time this year by the Transposition Programme and the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music, in coordination with the Goethe-Institut Viet Nam.

The Summer Academy for young musicians in Ho Chi Minh City will be under the direction of Antonia Köster, Sindri Lederer, Zoë Martlew and Juliet White-Smith. The young music talents from Germany will lead this year’s courses at the Summer Academy in HCMC, together with Zoë Martlew (U.K.) and Juliet White-Smith (U.S.).

At the final concert at 7 p.m., August 18, the participants of the Summer Academy will present their jointly developed program.

Tickets are available at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory.