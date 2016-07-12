Chamber concert: Saigon Chamber Music Festival

The Saigon Chamber Music Summer Academy will be opened for the third time this year by the Transposition Programme and the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music, in coordination with the Goethe-Institut Viet Nam.
The Summer Academy for young musicians in Ho Chi Minh City will be under the direction of Antonia Köster, Sindri Lederer, Zoë Martlew and Juliet White-Smith. The young music talents from Germany will lead this year’s courses at the Summer Academy in HCMC, together with Zoë Martlew (U.K.) and Juliet White-Smith (U.S.).
At the final concert at 7 p.m., August 18, the participants of the Summer Academy will present their jointly developed program.
Tickets are available at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory.
Pianist Antonia Köster was a student of Kalle Randalu at the University of Music Karlsruhe and completed her master’s degree under the supervision of Ian Fountain at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has cooperated with numerous musicians such as pianists Elisabeth Leonskaja and Pascal Devoyon, among others.
Violinist Sindri Lederer finished his studies under the guidance of Christoph Schickedanz at the University of Music Hamburg and under Uwe-Martin Haiberg at the Berlin University of Arts. He gained further musical insights through renowned musicians like pianists Menahem Pressler and Emanuel Ax and cellist and conductor David Geringas.
Cellist Zoë Martlew is the artistic director of the Saigon Chamber Music Festival. Besides contemporary music, Zoë Martlew is interested in other art forms like improvisation or theatre and covers a wide spectrum from electronica and pop to rock.
Violinist Juliet White-Smith is both a soloist and part of several chamber music ensembles. Her musical career led her to play with famous artists like violinists Andres Cardenes and Benny Kim, pianist Gilbert Kalish, the Merling Trio and the Da Vinci Quartet. Juliet White-Smith already taught at the Eastman School of Music (New York), and Pennsylvania State University.