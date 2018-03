The unmissable chance for spirit lovers to meet the founder of Calvados brand Christian Drouin and watch him stir all the combinations possible to taste your lovely Calvados!

The event will be happening from 4p.m. to 7p.m., Friday, May 20.

88 Lounge, 88 Xuan Dieu Street, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Free entry

Contact:

E-mail: laura@viniferavn.com

Mobile: 090 177 5660