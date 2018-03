Get fresh with Bohemian Street, a unique space for the wild and free Boholics. Enjoy art exhibitions, tea talk at The Art of Tea Lounge, traditional Bohemian dancing and handicrafts.

In love with Bohemian fashion? Watch out for the Fashion Show from the London Fashion Instistute and look out for your favorite items at clothing, accessories and home decor stalls.

Tickets: VND20,000 ($0.8) - including parking fee