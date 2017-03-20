beethoven-concert-with-hinrich-alpers

German pianist Hinrich Alpers and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) will be performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, also known as the “Emperor”, this Thursday. When Beethoven wrote the piece in 1809, he was surrounded by the sounds of war. Napoleon Bonaparte and his troops were very close to Vienna, which is where the composer lived. You can tell that from the sound of the piece which changes between heroic and peaceful moments.
Following that, the VNSO will perform Symphony No. 6 which was inspired by Beethoven’s love for nature, under the baton of Honna Tetsuji.
The concert at the Opera House is the grand finale of Alper’s Vietnam tour, during which he will also perform in HCMC, Danang and Hue, and direct master classes for piano students at the Conservatorium in HCMC and the Music Academy in Hanoi.
Ticket fee:
S class - VND500,000 ($21.94)
A class - VND350,000 ($15.35)
B class - VND200,000 ($8.77)
Students - VND100,000 ($4.88)
Tickets available at:
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
Sketch Travel Hanoi, 3rd floor, Lancaster, 20 Nui Truc, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi (Contact: 04 3944 9510)
Star Lotus - 58 To Hien Thanh, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi (Contact: 04 3974 9710)
Free ticket delivery: 09 1348 9858 & 09 8306 7996