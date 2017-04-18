Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

Belgium is not only famous for chocolate, fries, diamonds and the home of international organizations, it has been recognized as the country with the best beers in the world for thousands of years.

In 2017, BeluxCham has the pleasure to celebrate the 3rd edition of Belgian Beer Festival with traditional Belgian fries, waffles, hamburgers, beef stew and Belgian white sausages served with live music.

Dates and Times:

Friday, April 21, 2017 | From 6 p.m. to 11p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 | From 4 p.m. to 11p.m.

Entry: VND400,000 ($17.6) (including two beers) - Tickets available at ticketbox

For more info, click here.