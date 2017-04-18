VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

April 18, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Fri 21 Apr 2017
Belgo, 159 Nguyen Van Thu Str., District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Experience Belgian culture and enjoy Belgian beer in Vietnam.

beer-festival-belgian-beer-2017

Belgium is not only famous for chocolate, fries, diamonds and the home of international organizations, it has been recognized as the country with the best beers in the world for thousands of years.

In 2017, BeluxCham has the pleasure to celebrate the 3rd edition of Belgian Beer Festival with traditional Belgian fries, waffles, hamburgers, beef stew and Belgian white sausages served with live music.

Dates and Times:
Friday, April 21, 2017 | From 6 p.m. to 11p.m.
Saturday, April 22, 2017 | From 4 p.m. to 11p.m.

Entry: VND400,000 ($17.6) (including two beers) - Tickets available at ticketbox

For more info, click here.

Tags: Beer festival belgian 2017
 
Read more
Art exhibition: 'Gesture of Memories' by Florian Nguyen

Art exhibition: 'Gesture of Memories' by Florian Nguyen

Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017

Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017

EDM: Third Thursday ft. Henry Fong

EDM: Third Thursday ft. Henry Fong

Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Bass music: The Beats Saigon ft. Addison Groove

Bass music: The Beats Saigon ft. Addison Groove

Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun

Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun

Vietnam traditional music: Ca Tru Performance

Vietnam traditional music: Ca Tru Performance

 
go to top