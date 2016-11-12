Be Belgium Day 2016

In the framework of Belgium Week, you are invited to “Be Belgium Day” on November 13, 2016. Of course it will be a day full of Belgian “tastes” (fries, chocolate, beer,…), but visitors will also be able to discover our culture, education possibilities & tourist appeal. For the little ones there will be loads of fun activities showcasing our development contributions.
Program:
11:00 Venue opens
11:15 Opening Speeches by H.E. Mrs. Jehanne Roccas, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium and authorities from Hung Yen PPC.
11:30 Animation by DJ Bruno
11:45 Cooking class by Top Chef
12:45 Cooking class by Top Chef
13:00 Awards ceremony for photo contest
13:30 First Lucky Draw
13:45 Cooking class by Top Chef
13:45 Live music : “Belgium Beer Band”
14:45 Cooking class by Top Chef
15:00 Second Lucky Draw
15:10 Entertainment by DJ Bruno
15:45 Cooking class by Top Chef
16:50 Last Lucky Draw
17:00 – 18:00 Performance by ATTAR!
18:00 End of the event
Tickets:
– Adult: VND150 000 ($6.7)
– Under 18: VND50,000 ($2.2)
Buy tickets at:
• Embassy of Belgium: Hanoi Towers, 9 Fl, 49 Hai Ba Trung
• Ecopark: Summer Park on November 5 and 6 from 4 p.m.
• Top Chef Restaurant & Bar: Golden Westlake, 151 Thuy Khue, Tay Ho
• Restaurant Le Petit Bruxelles: 1 Au Trieu, Hoan Kiem
• Don’s Bistro: 16 Quang An, Tay Ho
• Hotel Pullman: 40 Cat Linh