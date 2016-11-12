Be Belgium Day 2016

In the framework of Belgium Week, you are invited to “Be Belgium Day” on November 13, 2016. Of course it will be a day full of Belgian “tastes” (fries, chocolate, beer,…), but visitors will also be able to discover our culture, education possibilities & tourist appeal. For the little ones there will be loads of fun activities showcasing our development contributions.

Program:

11:00 Venue opens

11:15 Opening Speeches by H.E. Mrs. Jehanne Roccas, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium and authorities from Hung Yen PPC.

11:30 Animation by DJ Bruno

11:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

12:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

13:00 Awards ceremony for photo contest

13:30 First Lucky Draw

13:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

13:45 Live music : “Belgium Beer Band”

14:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

15:00 Second Lucky Draw

15:10 Entertainment by DJ Bruno

15:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

16:50 Last Lucky Draw

17:00 – 18:00 Performance by ATTAR!

18:00 End of the event

Tickets:

– Adult: VND150 000 ($6.7)

– Under 18: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Buy tickets at:

• Embassy of Belgium: Hanoi Towers, 9 Fl, 49 Hai Ba Trung

• Ecopark: Summer Park on November 5 and 6 from 4 p.m.

• Top Chef Restaurant & Bar: Golden Westlake, 151 Thuy Khue, Tay Ho

• Restaurant Le Petit Bruxelles: 1 Au Trieu, Hoan Kiem

• Don’s Bistro: 16 Quang An, Tay Ho

• Hotel Pullman: 40 Cat Linh