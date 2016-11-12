VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Be Belgium Day 2016

November 12, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 11:00 am, Sun 13 Nov 2016
Ecopark, Hung Yen

Discover Belgium's culture with loads of fun activities.

Belgian Day 2016

In the framework of Belgium Week, you are invited to “Be Belgium Day” on November 13, 2016. Of course it will be a day full of Belgian “tastes” (fries, chocolate, beer,…), but visitors will also be able to discover our culture, education possibilities & tourist appeal. For the little ones there will be loads of fun activities showcasing our development contributions.

Program:

11:00 Venue opens
11:15 Opening Speeches by H.E. Mrs. Jehanne Roccas, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium and authorities from Hung Yen PPC.

11:30 Animation by DJ Bruno
11:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

12:45 Cooking class by Top Chef
13:00 Awards ceremony for photo contest

13:30 First Lucky Draw
13:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

13:45 Live music : “Belgium Beer Band”
14:45 Cooking class by Top Chef

15:00 Second Lucky Draw
15:10 Entertainment by DJ Bruno

15:45 Cooking class by Top Chef
16:50 Last Lucky Draw

17:00 – 18:00 Performance by ATTAR!
18:00 End of the event

Tickets:

– Adult: VND150 000 ($6.7)
– Under 18: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Buy tickets at:

• Embassy of Belgium: Hanoi Towers, 9 Fl, 49 Hai Ba Trung
• Ecopark: Summer Park on November 5 and 6 from 4 p.m.
• Top Chef Restaurant & Bar: Golden Westlake, 151 Thuy Khue, Tay Ho
• Restaurant Le Petit Bruxelles: 1 Au Trieu, Hoan Kiem
• Don’s Bistro: 16 Quang An, Tay Ho
• Hotel Pullman: 40 Cat Linh

Tags: Belgium festival culture
 
Read more
Danish Film Week

Danish Film Week

Vietnam – Korea Anthropological Film Festival Week 2016

Vietnam – Korea Anthropological Film Festival Week 2016

International Experimental Theatre Festival 2016

International Experimental Theatre Festival 2016

Groovy Ninja Connection: DJs Miki, Agata and Yuuki

Groovy Ninja Connection: DJs Miki, Agata and Yuuki

Belgian Week 2016 – Ft. Attar! of Eskimo Rec (BE)

Belgian Week 2016 – Ft. Attar! of Eskimo Rec (BE)

Outcast Free Range Market No.3

Outcast Free Range Market No.3

Bohemian Street

Bohemian Street

Piu Piu: People's Party

Piu Piu: People's Party

 
go to top