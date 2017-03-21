VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Ballet with Tchaikovsky & Ravel

March 21, 2017 | 09:14 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 25 Mar 2017
Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

A must-see performance for ballet lovers with classic compositions by Tchaikovsky and Ravel.

ballet-with-tchaikovsky-ravel

From the organizer:

“Ballet with Tchaikovsky and Ravel” performed on August 19 last year left a strong impression on Vietnamese ballet lovers.

We have a dreamy world with various classical ballet styles and long shimmering dresses flying on the melody of “Serenade” by Tchaikovsky.

“Serenade” is rated as one of the most popular romantic ballet works since the 19th century. This work is a combination of the pure beauty of music and dance. It does not tell the story as specifically as previous classics, nor does it have a happy ending. “Serenade” has become one of the most performed works by countless ballet companies.

Ravel’s “Bolero”, on the other hand, brings an intense modern style with lightning effects and powerful choreography. The music has become the most famous from Ravel’s career and has inspired hundreds of films, cartoons, television programs, advertisements and video games in France, Europe, the U.S. and Japan…

Sung A Lung, the artist at the center of the program, is one of the most talented artists from Ballet HBSO. He won the “National Young Choreographers” award in July 2016 with the dance piece “Ru Dem” (Night’s Lullaby), which he choreographed and performed.

Ticket fees:

VND550,000 ($21.95) – VND400,000 ($17.56) – VND350,000 ($15.36) – VND200,000 ($8.78)

Booking and delivery:

08 3823 7295, 098 987 4517 (Ms. Huong – V), 090 360 4539 (Ms. Dao – E / F)

Online booking here or via ticketbox

Tags: ballet Tchaikovsky Ravel entertainment art Serenade Bolero
 
Read more
Film Festival: A Francophone Week

Film Festival: A Francophone Week

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Chris Wilson - Live at The Hanoi Social Club

Chris Wilson - Live at The Hanoi Social Club

Outcast Boho Market

Outcast Boho Market

Working Women of Vietnam Exhibition

Working Women of Vietnam Exhibition

A O Show at Saigon Opera House

A O Show at Saigon Opera House

Live electronic music at Mutant Lounge

Live electronic music at Mutant Lounge

Beethoven concert with Hinrich Alpers

Beethoven concert with Hinrich Alpers

 
go to top