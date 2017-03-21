Ballet with Tchaikovsky & Ravel

From the organizer:

“Ballet with Tchaikovsky and Ravel” performed on August 19 last year left a strong impression on Vietnamese ballet lovers.

We have a dreamy world with various classical ballet styles and long shimmering dresses flying on the melody of “Serenade” by Tchaikovsky.

“Serenade” is rated as one of the most popular romantic ballet works since the 19th century. This work is a combination of the pure beauty of music and dance. It does not tell the story as specifically as previous classics, nor does it have a happy ending. “Serenade” has become one of the most performed works by countless ballet companies.

Ravel’s “Bolero”, on the other hand, brings an intense modern style with lightning effects and powerful choreography. The music has become the most famous from Ravel’s career and has inspired hundreds of films, cartoons, television programs, advertisements and video games in France, Europe, the U.S. and Japan…

Sung A Lung, the artist at the center of the program, is one of the most talented artists from Ballet HBSO. He won the “National Young Choreographers” award in July 2016 with the dance piece “Ru Dem” (Night’s Lullaby), which he choreographed and performed.

Ticket fees:

VND550,000 ($21.95) – VND400,000 ($17.56) – VND350,000 ($15.36) – VND200,000 ($8.78)

Booking and delivery:

08 3823 7295, 098 987 4517 (Ms. Huong – V), 090 360 4539 (Ms. Dao – E / F)

Online booking here or via ticketbox