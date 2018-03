Vin Gallery’s Autumn Art Market is back – and this time it is hosted at the beautiful Indika Saigon in the Da Kao area of District 1. Come and find your favorite items from vendors selling their art, design and fashion wares at this unique venue for a day of creativity, great food and ice-cold drinks.



From original artworks to bespoke designer homeware, handmade craft to unique clothing, the venue will be full to the brim with beautiful products.



Entrance is free