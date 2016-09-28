VnExpress International
Author's talk with Larry Berman

September 28, 2016 | 08:04 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:30 pm, Thu 29 Sep 2016
The Old Compass Cafe, 3rd Floor 63/11 Pasteur St, District 1, HCMC

An intimate author’s talk at the Old Compass Cafe.

Larry Berman will be discussing his amazing 2008 biography, "Perfect Spy: The Incredible Double Life of Pham Xuan An, Time Magazine Reporter and Vietnamese Communist Agent".

Berman documents one of the extraordinary people and stories of the U.S. war in Vietnam. His biography was the product of years of research, more than 50 visits to Vietnam, and interviews with Pham Xuan An.

Berman has authored many books about the Vietnam War. He is the Founding Dean of the Honors College at Georgia State University.

authors-talk-with-larry-berman

Cover of "Perfect Spy: The Incredible Double Life of Pham Xuan An, Time Magazine Reporter and Vietnamese Communist Agent"

This will be an intimate event with space limited to 35 guests.

Tickets VND400,000 ($18) include welcome drinks (wine, beer, soft drinks) and light food.

Tickets available from The Old Compass Cafe.
Email - info@oldcompasscafe.com

Tags: Ho Chi Minh City perfect spy pham xuan an author talk
 
