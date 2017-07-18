VnExpress International
Artist Talk: Sandrine & Phi Phi Oanh – 'Different Perspectives'

July 18, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Thu 20 Jul 2017
Vincom Center for Contemporary Art, R3, B1 floor, Vincom Megamall Royal City

The talk reveals different cultural perspectives of the two artists. 

artist-talk-sandrine-phi-phi-oanh-different-perspectives

Sandrine is a French-Vietnamese artist graduated from the École Pilote Internationale d’Art et de Recherche – Villa Arson. She has experimented in various art practices influenced by Western philosophy.

Vietnamese-American artist Phi Oanh is on a journey to re-establish Vietnamese lacquer through new practices. She is a representative of the new generation and will hold a talk with painter Nguyen Gia Tri hosted by the National Gallery Singapore on July 20. 

Register for seats here.

The talk is limited to 80 guests only. 

