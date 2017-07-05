VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Artist Talk: Saigon Artbook 7 - Day 2

July 5, 2017 | 06:06 pm GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Sat 08 Jul 2017
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, HCMC

Explore a charcoal-based work, a performance piece and a film photography project. 

artist-talk-saigon-artbook-7-day-2

From Saigon Artbook

Talk-in-action and Charcoal Drawing Workshop With Hoàng Nam Việt (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Inspired by Hoang Nam Viet’s newest series of charcoal-based work “Graphite-dust-eraser”, this talk-cum-workshop will put your creative mind to work! Noticeable in this series is the repetitive usage of charcoal in strong, bold strokes, reflecting the artist’s views on the idea of conflict, whether it is within one’s self, or between different individuals and generations. Join Hoang for an intimate conversation, and hear him explain more about his contribution in “I, Me, Mine”.

Workshop fee: VND100,000/person ($4.4) 

Due to limited seats, please register at https://goo.gl/4HX9Ns

Artist Talk with Đỗ Nguyễn Lập Xuân (2 p.m. – 3.30 p.m.)

As a performance artist, Do Nguyen Lap Xuan explores, interprets and confronts the notions of human greed and possessiveness in her most recent work, “Nothingness”, through a series of actions incrementally led by her own subconsciousness.


Join us at Lap Xuan’s talk to learn more about her creative process, and to discuss more about performance art – an artistic language that has consistently challenged our understanding of conventional media by introducing and bringing to the forefront concepts of time, theatricality, linguistics and the body.

Free entry, but please be on time to secure your seat.

Artist Talk with Yatender (4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.)

You are invited to a talk with Yatender where she will speak about her film photography project “Dating in the Digital Age”. Starting with a desire to escape the narrow worldview of circumstance and reach across great distances to touch something real, the works in “Dating in the Digital Age” are both sensual and sensitive, provocative and vulnerable. This makes it is easy to project onto Yatender’s work a defiance against the inherent conservatism of Vietnamese culture, but her art answers for and asks of no one but herself.
 

Free entry, but please be on time to secure your seat.

For more information about the workshop schedule and registration, please visit: https://goo.gl/h89iMC

Tags: Saigon Artbook Hoang Nam Viet Nguyen Lap Xuan Yatender
 
Read more
Mini show: City of Stars – Jazz Glory Band

Mini show: City of Stars – Jazz Glory Band

Shane Filan: Love Always Tour 2017

Shane Filan: Love Always Tour 2017

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Live Acoustic: Work & Time

Live Acoustic: Work & Time

Open talk: Hanoi Philosophy Forum

Open talk: Hanoi Philosophy Forum

Garage Sale: Sneakers World​

Garage Sale: Sneakers World​

Craft beer tasting & canapés

Craft beer tasting & canapés

Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture

Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture

 
go to top