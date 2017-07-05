Artist Talk: Saigon Artbook 7 - Day 2

From Saigon Artbook

Talk-in-action and Charcoal Drawing Workshop With Hoàng Nam Việt (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)



Inspired by Hoang Nam Viet’s newest series of charcoal-based work “Graphite-dust-eraser”, this talk-cum-workshop will put your creative mind to work! Noticeable in this series is the repetitive usage of charcoal in strong, bold strokes, reflecting the artist’s views on the idea of conflict, whether it is within one’s self, or between different individuals and generations. Join Hoang for an intimate conversation, and hear him explain more about his contribution in “I, Me, Mine”.



Workshop fee: VND100,000/person ($4.4)

Due to limited seats, please register at https://goo.gl/4HX9Ns



Artist Talk with Đỗ Nguyễn Lập Xuân (2 p.m. – 3.30 p.m.)



As a performance artist, Do Nguyen Lap Xuan explores, interprets and confronts the notions of human greed and possessiveness in her most recent work, “Nothingness”, through a series of actions incrementally led by her own subconsciousness.



Join us at Lap Xuan’s talk to learn more about her creative process, and to discuss more about performance art – an artistic language that has consistently challenged our understanding of conventional media by introducing and bringing to the forefront concepts of time, theatricality, linguistics and the body.



Free entry, but please be on time to secure your seat.



Artist Talk with Yatender (4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.)



You are invited to a talk with Yatender where she will speak about her film photography project “Dating in the Digital Age”. Starting with a desire to escape the narrow worldview of circumstance and reach across great distances to touch something real, the works in “Dating in the Digital Age” are both sensual and sensitive, provocative and vulnerable. This makes it is easy to project onto Yatender’s work a defiance against the inherent conservatism of Vietnamese culture, but her art answers for and asks of no one but herself.



Free entry, but please be on time to secure your seat.



For more information about the workshop schedule and registration, please visit: https://goo.gl/h89iMC