Artist Talk: Photographer Nguyen Gia Hai & BnW Photography

From the organizer

After Sad/September’s Viva Cinema, Space Monkies returns with Op/October's take on photography. This time, we have Nguyen Gia Hai, with his take on B&W photography, from the very first steps to a valued artistic activity.

This amicable talk invites all of your questions and confessions regarding the journey with photography, whether it is to deal with gadgets, ideas, execution, editing or production.



About the artist

Nguyễn Gia Hải (1960) has been living and working in Australia for more than 30 years. Graduating from TAFE NSW Northern Sydney Institute majoring in Photography, he then worked and held personal exhibitions at Fairfield University Art Museum. In 2013, he returned to Vietnam with the exhibition “KIMB, Love & Light” – a B&W photography project making use of light and stage props, which then found its way to IDECAF, HCMC, in the very same year.

Remaining in Vietnam, he has continued his quiet journey to bring B&W photography to the youth of Saigon.

Free entry