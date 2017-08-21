Artist Talk: Muted Conversation with Dat Vu

From The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

Curious to know more about the local spiritual practices in Vietnam? Join us for an artist talk with Đạt Vũ who will share the stories of his photographs, revealing how local people, across diverse regions, perform rites and rituals in sacred spaces and domestic spaces – hinting at the subliminal differences between rural and urban life; between public and private space; between understanding ourselves as observers, voyeurs or provocateurs.



This artist talk is part of the exhibition ‘Muted Conversations’: A ‘Materialize’ program

Free entry

