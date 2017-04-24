Art Exhibition: 'Save me'

The Save Me Project was started by Zummaz Creative to bring art-design-visual concepts closer to people and to help preserve the enviroment.

PROGRAM

-Handmade stuffed animals

-Art market and exhibition (paintings and installations)

-Documentary of the making of the art installations, and a music video about the Save Me Project

-Handmade products for sale by local artists

-Free henna tattoos!

WORKSHOPS (1-5 p.m.)

Vietnamese Clay Sculpting Workshop: Learn from professional artists how to sculpt clay into your favorite animals. (VND30,000 ($1.32) per person, free if you have purchased a souvenir)

Drawing Workshop - Learn from professional artists how to perfect your sketches of animals. (Free entry)

ARTIST TALK: (8-9 p.m.)

Creator of the Save Me Project Phan Anh will talk about the inspiration behind the exhibition and book. Three featured artists will also discuss their work and feelings about Save Me. (VND70,000 ($3.1))

For more info, click here.