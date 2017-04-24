VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Art Exhibition: 'Save me'

April 24, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Opening: 01:00 pm, Wed 26 Apr 2017
Exhibition: 26 Apr 2017 to 26 Apr 2017, 01:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Indika - House of Curiousity, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District1, Ho Chi Minh City

Show your love for animals with art

art-exhibition-save-me

The Save Me Project was started by Zummaz Creative to bring art-design-visual concepts closer to people and to help preserve the enviroment.

PROGRAM

-Handmade stuffed animals

-Art market and exhibition (paintings and installations)

-Documentary of the making of the art installations, and a music video about the Save Me Project

-Handmade products for sale by local artists

-Free henna tattoos!

WORKSHOPS (1-5 p.m.)

Vietnamese Clay Sculpting Workshop: Learn from professional artists how to sculpt clay into your favorite animals. (VND30,000 ($1.32) per person, free if you have purchased a souvenir)

Drawing Workshop - Learn from professional artists how to perfect your sketches of animals. (Free entry)

ARTIST TALK: (8-9 p.m.)

Creator of the Save Me Project Phan Anh will talk about the inspiration behind the exhibition and book. Three featured artists will also discuss their work and feelings about Save Me. (VND70,000 ($3.1))

For more info, click here.

Tags: art exhibition save me indika
 
Read more
Bass music: Dirtybird's nest with Coh-Hul from Ireland

Bass music: Dirtybird's nest with Coh-Hul from Ireland

Ballet performance: 'Cinderella'

Ballet performance: 'Cinderella'

Concert & Gala Dinner: The Age of Enlightenment

Concert & Gala Dinner: The Age of Enlightenment

Hiphop music: Piu Piu presents DJ Angelo

Hiphop music: Piu Piu presents DJ Angelo

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Music festival: Reggae and African music

Music festival: Reggae and African music

Shopping place: Saigon Flea Market

Shopping place: Saigon Flea Market

Contemporary dance: 'Beyond Absence' by Sébastien Ly

Contemporary dance: 'Beyond Absence' by Sébastien Ly

 
go to top