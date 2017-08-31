VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

August 31, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Wed 30 Aug 2017
L'Usine, 19 Le Thanh Ton, District 1, HCMC

'To shut his thoughts up, he paints them clear and watches them dry.'

From L'Usine

L’Usine is delighted to present you "To shut his thoughts up, he paints them clear and watches them dry", Salon Saigon’s first outdoor exhibition of the oeuvre of Mai-Loan Tu.

About Mai-Loan Tu

Born in 1988, Mai-Loan Tu is a Vietnamese French illustrator and tattoo artist. Leaving Paris to study illustration for three years in Belgium, she then moved to Barcelona where she started exhibiting her poetically surrealistic work. With the reconnection to her Vietnamese origins, she came to Saigon last year, giving a new breath to her art.

By ink and paper cut-outs, Mai-Loan Tu draws the viewer in with a deceptively realistic line, only to shock us a moment later with the surreal juxtaposition of disparate elements. Combined with familiar objects in uncanny ways, her images seem to draw from the collective unconsciousness that lives somewhere deep within all of us.

About Salon Saigon

Salon Saigon's main function is the presentation of contemporary creation and Vietnamese culture through art exhibitions, performances, conferences, screenings, educational programs, and a unique collection of resources on Vietnamese culture available at the library.

Free entry

Tags: art exhibition Mai-Loan Tu
 
Read more
Mental Health Workshop: Wintercearig

Mental Health Workshop: Wintercearig

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Concert: The Chainsmokers - Memories Asia Tour 2017

Concert: The Chainsmokers - Memories Asia Tour 2017

Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

Intransmission Hanoi

Intransmission Hanoi

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

Screening: 27 years without images

Screening: 27 years without images

 
go to top