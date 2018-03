'Reminiscence” is an experimental concert featuring Kryshe, Sound Awakener and zither artist Nguyen Thuy Dung. This sonic/musical dialogue about memories and personal experience will take audience on a journey of imagination, of inner landscapes, and dreams.



Tickets: VND100,000 ($4.4)



Due to limited seating capacity, please email manzihanoi@gmail.com to reserve seats.



Please note that the programme is not appropriate for under 12-year-olds.