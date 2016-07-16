a-night-of-concert-and-ballet

Program
Part I: Passacaglia by G.F. Handel
Stabat Mater for Soprano and Alto by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Conductor: Le Phi Phi
Soprano: Le Thi Vanh Khuyen & Tran Thi Trang
Alto: Nguyen Thu Quynh & Nguyen Phuong Dong
and the String Orchestra of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet
Part II: Contemporary Ballet “An absent-minded Guy" (45’)
Music: Roderick Vanderstraen
Choreographer: Pham Minh
and Dancers of Vietnam National Opera & Ballet
|VND500,000 ($22.3)
|VND350,000 ($15.6)
|VND200,000 ($8.9)
Ticket prices:
|
Tickets are available online here.