A night of Concert and Ballet

Program

Part I: Passacaglia by G.F. Handel

Stabat Mater for Soprano and Alto by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi

Conductor: Le Phi Phi

Soprano: Le Thi Vanh Khuyen & Tran Thi Trang

Alto: Nguyen Thu Quynh & Nguyen Phuong Dong

and the String Orchestra of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

Part II: Contemporary Ballet “An absent-minded Guy" (45’)

Music: Roderick Vanderstraen

Choreographer: Pham Minh

and Dancers of Vietnam National Opera & Ballet

VND500,000 ($22.3) VND350,000 ($15.6) VND200,000 ($8.9)

Ticket prices: