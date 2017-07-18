VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

A Contemporary Concert

July 18, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Mon 24 Jul 2017
Manzi

Improvisations with The Six Tones and Michael Edgerton

a-contemporary-concert

Manzi is pleased to host the concert ‘Giọng và Điệu The Extra-Normal Voice' featuring American composer and improviser Michael Edward Edgerton and Vietnamese/Swedish group The Six Tones. Known as one of the world’s leading experts on experimental vocal techniques, Michael and The Six Tones will draw an extra-normal voice from the soundworld of the group.

Performers:
Nguyễn Thanh Thủy: Đàn tranh
Ngô Trà My: Đàn bầu
Stefan Östersjö: Guitar
Michael Edgerton: Voice

Tickets: 50,000 VND/person (incl. one free drink)
Due to limited seating capacity, please email manzihanoi@gmail.com before July 22 to reserve seats.
Please note that the programme is not appropriate for children under 12.

This exhibition is part of Manzi’s art programme supported by the CDEF under the Danish Embassy

Tags: concert Manzi
 
Read more
Artist's talk: Michael Edward Edgerton

Artist's talk: Michael Edward Edgerton

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Vietnam International Finger-Style Guitar Festival 2017

Vietnam International Finger-Style Guitar Festival 2017

Workshop: Uncial Calligraphy

Workshop: Uncial Calligraphy

Artist Talk: Sandrine & Phi Phi Oanh – 'Different Perspectives'

Artist Talk: Sandrine & Phi Phi Oanh – 'Different Perspectives'

Party: Carnaval De Caribbean

Party: Carnaval De Caribbean

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Leaving Party Weekend: HNCC Rec-Xit

Leaving Party Weekend: HNCC Rec-Xit

 
go to top