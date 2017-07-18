a-contemporary-concert

Manzi is pleased to host the concert ‘Giọng và Điệu The Extra-Normal Voice' featuring American composer and improviser Michael Edward Edgerton and Vietnamese/Swedish group The Six Tones. Known as one of the world’s leading experts on experimental vocal techniques, Michael and The Six Tones will draw an extra-normal voice from the soundworld of the group.



Performers:

Nguyễn Thanh Thủy: Đàn tranh

Ngô Trà My: Đàn bầu

Stefan Östersjö: Guitar

Michael Edgerton: Voice

Tickets: 50,000 VND/person (incl. one free drink)

Due to limited seating capacity, please email manzihanoi@gmail.com before July 22 to reserve seats.

Please note that the programme is not appropriate for children under 12.



This exhibition is part of Manzi’s art programme supported by the CDEF under the Danish Embassy