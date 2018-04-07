VnExpress International
Travel & Life

Walk into bygone days along this antique aisle of Saigon

By Phong Vinh   April 7, 2018 | 01:56 pm GMT+7

Le Cong Kieu Street has been into the antique business for more than half a century and is still the most popular rendezvous among collectors.

Antiques of various qualities and ages are gathered here on a small street in the heart of Saigon. Most of what you can find here are of Asian cultures, such as coins, Buddha statues, potteries, lamps, and incense burners.
Products cost from tens to thousands of dollar, a staff named Tam said.
But there are also exceptions. Some buyers have spent tens of thousands of dollar on one item.
Some shops specialize in copper antiques, some sell wooden products and some are the places to go for potteries.
Antiques which are older, made of rare material and less damaged are more attractive to customers.
This statue of a Hindu deity carries a VND10 million ($438) price tag.
Old coins can be found at almost any shops.
Items are arranged in accordance with their materials and ages. Rare and valuable ones are kept in cupboards.
More than 20 shops are selling antiques here. “My family has been in the business for over 50 years,” said one shop owner. Le Cong Kieu lies in the tourism precinct of Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 that includes an art museum, the Ben Thanh Market and the backpacker area.

Tags: HCMC Saigon antique street in Saigon Saigon life HCMC tourism Vietnam travel Vietnam tourism antique collection
 
