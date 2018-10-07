Vietnamese wraps and rolls and where to find them

The country prides itself on its varied range of wraps and rolls; let’s go hunting.

Rice and rice-based foods are an essential part of a typical Vietnamese meal. In some signature dishes, vermicelli represents the grain; in others, rice appears in the form of rice paper, especially in the various versions of the wrap and roll.

Fried spring roll

Photo by Phong Vinh

This crispy dish, usually called nem ran, is among the most renowned in Vietnamese cuisine, and an essential feature of meals on important occasions. It has won the hearts of generations of Vietnamese with its savory taste.

A typical spring roll is made up of minced pork, egg, shredded carrot, shiitake mushroom, Jew's ear, vermicelli, and onion wrapped in rice paper. Other versions have crab, shrimp or snail fillings. One kind of nem ran is also wrapped in a square shape.

The dish is only complete with a unique dipping sauce made of fish sauce, vinegar, sugar, garlic and chilli. People usually enjoy fried spring rolls with rice vermicelli or rice.

In Hanoi, fried spring rolls are usually served in bun cha restaurants since the dish is often eaten with rice vermicelli. You should head to restaurants in the old quarter to find authentic fried spring rolls, especially on Ly Quoc Su, Hang Quat, Bui Thi Xuan, and Phu Dong Thien Vuong Streets.

Pho rolls

Photo acquired by VnExpress

As pho gains worldwide recognition, a sister of the dish takes a cooler form. In this cool dish, pho is not cut into strands but shaped into a thin rectangle. The filling includes stir-fried beef, lettuce and spicy greens, which are rolled in the smooth white pho paper. Some may say the dish resembles a bowl of pho without the broth, but the difference lies in the marinated beef. The beef in pho rolls is marinated and stir-fried, adding a salty twist to the rice and fresh greens.

The rolls are not complete without a sour, mild dipping sauce.

It is best to return to its home to enjoy this delicacy. Take a trip to Ngu Xa Street near the West Lake in Hanoi and enjoy the dish where it was invented. Many stalls on this street serve this dish at around VND10,000 (43 US cents) per roll.

Pork mixed with rice powder and fig leaves

The main component of the dish is boiled pig’s ear. The ear needs to be washed and boiled carefully and cut into very thin slices. The slicing is usually done with a very sharp knife since a thick slice of pig’s ear would be very tough to eat. The slices are then mixed with a kind of rice powder called thinh and some spices. The thinh gives the meat a very appetizing smell.

Photo by Bao Ngoc

For pig’s ear roll, you can visit a restaurant at 35 Hang Thung Street or Thanh Cong Market in Hanoi. For pork rolls, you could go to street stalls on Ta Hien Street, Hang Bong Street or Tong Dan Street.

If you are hesitant to try pig’s ear, you could opt for pork mixed with rice powder. The formula for the roll remains unchanged: the rice paper is used to wrap the pork or pig’s ear together with fig leaves, pineapple, cucumber, and greens.



Grilled minced pork

Photo by Di Vy

Seasoned minced grilled pork is among the most delicious specialties of Vietnam. If you have a chance to visit one of Vietnam’s big cities, Hue or Hoi An, do not miss this delicacy.