In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

An artisan scrubs a Buddha sculpture in the southern Vinh Long Province. Photo captured by soduabentre on Instagram.
Boeing C-17 Globemaster III of the Royal Australian Air Force arrives at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on September 30 to send the first 30 Vietnamese medical personnel to South Sudan on a U.N. peacekeeping mission. Photo taken by thanh.nguyent
Instagram user v.t.hau_rnp captured painters at a construction site in Ho Chi Minh City's suburban district of Thu Duc.
Shamans of the Dao ethnic group perform a ritual dance commemorating King Ba Vuong, their earliest ancestor. Moment captured in Hoang Su Phi District in the northern mountainous Ha Giang Province by kieduog.
A man prepares for a local festival in Can Gio coastal district of Saigon. Photo by trongtin131 on Instagram.
A fisherman in Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam patches his fishing net in a photo captured by Instagram user tuyen.nguyen.tk.
A photo taken after the rain in Saigon by Instagrammer huukhoa.photos
Hanoi in October. Photo by Instagram account phongsmonologues
A Top Shot photo selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram.
Vietnamese photographer Bui Quoc Ky Kynhong captures the moment workers harvesting tea in Lang Son Province in northern Vietnam.
Inside a kitchen in Vu Dai village, in the northern province of Ha Nam, which is famous for fish braised in clay pots.
Photo taken by vietsui on Instagram.
Photo taken at a sand dune in Mui Ne coastal town in central Vietnam by Instagram account saravutwhanset.