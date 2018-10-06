VnExpress International
Vietnamese egg coffee a hit in Chicago

By Bao Ngoc   October 6, 2018 | 08:06 pm GMT+7
A glass of Vietnamese egg coffee. Photo by VnExpress

The Chicago Tribune has recommended Vietnamese ice coffee as among the best to try in the state.

The American newspaper recently listed seven types of coffee that readers should taste. First on the list was Vietnam custard coffee, more often known as egg coffee.

The newspaper suggested that readers try this drink at a coffee shop in Chicago, Illinois, where this coffee is made with egg yolk, vanilla and condensed milk through a filter system called “phin”.

The other drinks recommended by the paper include: Ethiopian coffee ceremony, Turkish Coffee, Mexican Cafe de Olla, Coffee Milk Tea, Japanese coffee jelly, Colombian-style coffee.

Vietnamese egg coffee is a signature drink of the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. It was invented in the 1940s when there was scarcity of milk in the city, prompting a bartender to use a replacement.

The alternative, whisked egg yolk, turned the coffee into one of the most renowned drinks in the country.

A cup of Vietnamese egg coffee. Photo acquired by VnExpress

A cup of Vietnamese egg coffee. Photo acquired by VnExpress

The coffee has three main elements: condensed milk at the bottom, coffee and whisked egg yolk, creating a mixture that combines sweet, bitter and fatty flavors.

The inventor’s descendant now serves the most authentic egg coffee on Nguyen Huu Huan Street in Hanoi.

Try it, for the heck of it, and see what happens.

The best place to find egg coffee in Hanoi
 
 

