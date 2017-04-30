VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnamese go back to history and nature on holiday weekend

By Quynh Tran, Thanh Nguyen   April 30, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7

Families in Ho Chi Minh City flock to the historic Independence Palace or enjoy a day out in the zoo.

vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend

The Independence Palace in downtown Ho Chi Minh City becomes the top attraction on Sunday as the country celebrates 42 years of reunification. Many families from neighboring provinces also come here.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-1

Long lines in front of the ticket counter as foreign tourists join locals.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-2

The famous round dragon carpet of the palace.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-3

It's a time for veterans to catch up with their friends...
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-4

... and for families to take pictures with the legendary tank No 843, which drove into the gates of Saigon's presidential palace on April 30, 1975.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-5

Many also bring their families to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens on the second day of the four-day break.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-6

The elephants are always the children's favorites.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-7

A father from Dong Nai Province has to buy a mini-fan because his daughter cannot take the early summer heat.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-8

Other children choose to play with water, sort of.
vietnamese-go-back-to-history-and-nature-on-holiday-weekend-9

Picnic time!
Tags: Vietnam holiday
 
Read more
Hot, crowded and loud: Images that sum up the holiday in Vietnam

Hot, crowded and loud: Images that sum up the holiday in Vietnam

A war within: Vietnamese women warriors search for inner peace in Zen

A war within: Vietnamese women warriors search for inner peace in Zen

Cash back: Check out Vietnamese currency through the ages

Cash back: Check out Vietnamese currency through the ages

Where many Vietnamese will flock to in summer: YouTubeland

Where many Vietnamese will flock to in summer: YouTubeland

Finding freedom in Parkour

Finding freedom in Parkour

How Saigon became Ho Chi Minh City

How Saigon became Ho Chi Minh City

Speedboat service to Vietnam's Con Co Island suspended on safety grounds

Speedboat service to Vietnam's Con Co Island suspended on safety grounds

A day in the life of a Vietnamese intelligence agent

A day in the life of a Vietnamese intelligence agent

 
go to top