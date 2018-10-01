Vietnamese film The Third Wife wins another international prize

The film, directed by Vietnamese female director Nguyen Phuong Anh (Ash Mayfair), had earlier won a prize at the Toronto film festival.

The TVE – Another Look Award was instituted by the RTVE company for the San Sebastian International Film Festival. It aims to eliminate all discriminatory barriers, promote social and labour inclusion, facilitate equal opportunities and reward films focusing on subjects related to the female world directed and written by women, or starring women in a major role.

“I want to thank all the women in my life and every single female artist, you are the ones who lit the torch for us to go in the right direction. I want to dedicate this award to all the female filmmakers out there,” Phuong Anh said in her acceptance speech.

The movie script is based on the true story. Set in 19th century of Vietnam, 14-year-old May (Tra My) is ready to become the third wife of a wealthy landowner. Little does she know that her hidden desires will take her by surprise and force her to make a choice between living in safety and being free.

A scene in the film.

This is the first full-length feature film by Phuong Anh. She had earlier done short films like Grasshopper, No Exit and Men.

The Third Wife will be screened next at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

Nguyen Phuong Anh, born in Ho Chi Minh City, has two masters degrees on film making in the U.S. and U.K.

The 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival was held in San Sebastian city, Spain from September 21 to 29. This year, Spanish director Isaki Lacuesta’s Between Two Sisters won the prize for Best Film, while the Special Jury Prize went to Filipino director Brillante Mendoza for Alpha, The Right to Kill.

Check out the trailer for The Third Wife below: