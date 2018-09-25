VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam's stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship

By Hong Ha   September 25, 2018 | 11:23 am GMT+7

Winner of two international sacred place architecture awards, a Lam Dong Province church.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship

Ka Don Church uses the name of the commune it is located in. The wife-husband team of architects, Vu Thi Thu Huong and Nguyen Tuan Dung, have used the cultural features of the Churu ethnic minority people in designing it.

Ka Don has achieved two architectural accolades. In 2011, it won a European prize for sacred architecture, and in 2016, at a global contest held in Italy for sacred architecture, it won the second prize.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 1

The church was completed in July 2014 after four years of construction. Its architecture is simple, but the impact is grand, highlighting the natural beauty of raw materials.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 2

The main materials used to build the Ka Don Church are local pine and red clay tiles.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 3

The roof, inspired by those of indigenous stilt houses, are also simple and stylish.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 4

Comparing to other gothic work in the world, Ka Don is not as grand and magnificent as others, but it’s as unique as can be, hiding its charm under the pine trees.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 5

Parallel pine panels give the church a striking interior.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 6

The spacious church can welcome over 3,000 people.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 7

A statue of Christ on the cross is the centerpiece of the church.

Vietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worshipVietnams stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship - 8

A visitor stands in front of a statue of female deity in the church’s garden.

Related News:
Tags: church Vietnam central highland unique
 
Read more
Love leaps over a generation gap in Vietnam

Love leaps over a generation gap in Vietnam

A baby dies, survives and reunites with long-lost Vietnamese mother

A baby dies, survives and reunites with long-lost Vietnamese mother

Swifts feather the nest of a woman in southern Vietnam

Swifts feather the nest of a woman in southern Vietnam

Are moon festivals the same everywhere in Asia?

Are moon festivals the same everywhere in Asia?

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Lanterns, lanterns everywhere on a Saigon street

Lanterns, lanterns everywhere on a Saigon street

A Vietnamese man on crutches scales peak after peak

A Vietnamese man on crutches scales peak after peak

 
go to top