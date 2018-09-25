Vietnam's stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship

Ka Don Church uses the name of the commune it is located in. The wife-husband team of architects, Vu Thi Thu Huong and Nguyen Tuan Dung, have used the cultural features of the Churu ethnic minority people in designing it.

Ka Don has achieved two architectural accolades. In 2011, it won a European prize for sacred architecture, and in 2016, at a global contest held in Italy for sacred architecture, it won the second prize.

The church was completed in July 2014 after four years of construction. Its architecture is simple, but the impact is grand, highlighting the natural beauty of raw materials.

The main materials used to build the Ka Don Church are local pine and red clay tiles.

The roof, inspired by those of indigenous stilt houses, are also simple and stylish.

Comparing to other gothic work in the world, Ka Don is not as grand and magnificent as others, but it’s as unique as can be, hiding its charm under the pine trees.

Parallel pine panels give the church a striking interior.

The spacious church can welcome over 3,000 people.

A statue of Christ on the cross is the centerpiece of the church.

A visitor stands in front of a statue of female deity in the church’s garden.