Vietnam province eases visa policy for Chinese tourists

By An Hong   October 11, 2016 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
Chinese travelers in groups will soon be able to stay in the border city up to three days without applying for a tourist visa. Photo courtesy of VGP

Visitors from China will be allowed to stay for up to three days in the border city of Mong Cai.

Groups of Chinese travelers will soon be able to stay in Vietnam's border city of Mong Cai for up to three days without applying for a tourist visa, authorities in Quang Ninh Province have announced in an official statement.

The northern province - home to world heritage site Ha Long Bay - has eased visa requirements for Chinese citizens to encourage travelers to visit Mong Cai.

The more relaxed visa rule is scheduled to take effect at the beginning of next year.

On a trial basis, only one local travel agency, Hong Gai Tourism and Services, will be allowed to take Chinese tourists into Vietnam by 9-seater vehicles or smaller passenger cars.

The company must ensure Chinese tourists do not travel beyond the border city of Mong Cai or stay longer than the permitted three days.

The local government will also limit the number of cars to no more than 100 per day.

It is unclear whether the tourists will be required to get a temporary visa at the border crossing.

The northern border city of Mong Cai is a popular travel destination among Chinese holiday makers.

The city recorded a surge in Chinese arrivals during this year’s week-long Spring Festival, welcoming about 25,000 visitors.

China is Vietnam’s top source of tourists. Chinese tourists reached nearly 2 million in 2013, and statistics show each Chinese tourist spent on average $75, meaning Vietnam earned about $150 million from Chinese travelers that year.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism posted skyrocketing growth in the number of Chinese tourists in the first half of this year at more than 1.2 million, accounting for roughly a quarter of the total international tourists visiting Vietnam.

