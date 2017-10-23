VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific for charitable donations: survey

By Vi Vu   October 23, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific for charitable donations: survey
Primary schoolboys with bare feet and their pants rolled up as they need to cross a river to enjoy class time every day in Vietnam's northern highlands. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Most donations in the region were given to children’s causes, natural disaster relief and poverty alleviation.

Vietnam appears to be the most generous market in the Asia-Pacific region according to a new survey that has found that a large number of its population donate to charities.

The country led the region with 78.5 percent of its people saying they donated to charity, followed by Thailand with 66.3 percent and Hong Kong with 60.2 percent, according to the Mastercard Ethical Spending and Charitable Giving Survey released earlier this month.

More than 8,700 consumers across 14 markets were questioned online in November last year and 50.4 percent said they donated to charity, slightly up from 49.9 percent the previous year.

Georgette Tan, senior vice president of communications of Mastercard in Asia-Pacific, said that this year’s findings are encouraging. “Consumers across both developed and emerging markets are doing their part to help those less fortunate and give back to their communities,” she said.

The top three recipients were children’s education and health, local natural disaster relief, and poverty and starvation alleviation, it said.

According to the survey, the region has seen a rise of ethical awareness, with more people making purchasing decisions based on whether the products are environmentally friendly, follow fair trade principles or their producers are socially responsible and share part of their revenue with good causes.

In Vietnam, the number of people donating to charity has increased 8.7 percentage points from 2015. There were also more donors in New Zealand and Hong Kong, but fewer in China, India and Indonesia, the survey found.

Vietnamese people earned an average of $2,200 last year, and official data showed that more than 8 percent of local families were living under the poverty line (less than VND700,000 ($30.81) a month in rural areas and VND900,000 ($39.61) in urban areas).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam charity donations education poverty
 
Read more
‘Babies’ switched at birth in Hanoi find their parents after over 40 years

‘Babies’ switched at birth in Hanoi find their parents after over 40 years

'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trap

'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trap

Ugandan girls forced into child marriage because they can't afford sanitary pads

Ugandan girls forced into child marriage because they can't afford sanitary pads

Gabon students angry at sex-for-grades pressure

Gabon students angry at sex-for-grades pressure

Invisible labor: Vietnamese women and all the unpaid hours they are forced to accept

Invisible labor: Vietnamese women and all the unpaid hours they are forced to accept

Go-go going as Chinese women fuel Thai tourism boom

Go-go going as Chinese women fuel Thai tourism boom

Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters

Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top