Vietnam among 25 best places for retirement

Vietnamese senior citizens relax on the banks of Ho Guom, or the Sword Lake, an iconic landmark in Hanoi. Photo by Valentina Aru

It secured 23rd place with a score of 76.6 out of 100 on the annual Retirement Index put out by International Living, an Ireland-based publishing company that writes about retiring overseas.

Buying and investing, renting, benefits and discounts, visas and residence, cost of living, fitting in, entertainment, healthcare, healthy lifestyle, development, climate, and governance are factors it uses for the rating.

Vietnam scored the best in renting and cost of living with 97 and 96 points respectively.

Other places in Southeast Asia that have made the top 25 are Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Bali in Indonesia.

Malaysia even made it to the top five behind leader Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, and Ecuador.