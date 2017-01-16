VnExpress International
Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Hanoi-Sydney flights this March

By VnExpress   January 16, 2017 | 06:21 pm GMT+7

Travel demand between the countries is growing and Australian tourists are among the biggest spenders in Vietnam.

National carrier Vietnam Airlines is set to launch the first direct service between Hanoi to Sydney from late March to facilitate growing travel demand.

A spokesperson said the non-stop flights on Boeing 787-9 will begin on March 28 and tickets will be on sale this month, Australian Business Traveler reported.

There will be flights from Hanoi every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, the source said.

Vietnam Airlines is already flying daily from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney and Melbourne.

Australia is among the biggest tourism markets of Vietnam growing steadily to more than 320,000 arrivals in 2016, up 5.6 percent from the previous year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association recently suggested that the government should extend its single-entry visa waiver policy to Australian tourists. Vietnam currently allows visitors from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. as well as those from Japan and South Korea to stay up to 15 days without a visa.

Australian tourists were named the biggest spenders in Vietnam, according to an official tourism report released in November 2015. Each Australian tourist spent $1,677 per trip, compared to the average expenditure of $1,114 for overnight international tourists, according to the report produced by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Vietnam urged to consider visa-free travel for Australian, Indian tourists

Vietnam Airlines to open direct flights to US in 2018

