Try amazing duck salad and congee in Saigon

Within this food haven is an eatery that serves tender duck meat that makes customers come back for more.
|
The owner, Quyen, 31, says his mother passed down the recipe and shop to him three years ago. "My mom set up small tables and chairs when she first opened the place in the late 1990s. We have not relocated ever since."
|
From buying to cooking the ingredients, every chore is done by family members early each morning. Quyen said: "We use three kilograms of rice to cook the congee along with duck broth. Usually we completely sell out in just five or six hours."
|
The shop uses ducks from Long An Province in the Mekong Delta. Quyen reveals he cooks at least 12 ducks every day.
|
A serving of both congee and salad costs $2.7. You also have the option of ordering only the congee for just $1.3.
|
The salad comprises cabbage, spinach and other vegetables to add texture to the dish.
|
The meat is juicy and tender and devoid of the usual strong duck odor. Ginger fish sauce adds more flavor to it.
|
The venue also serves duck blood pudding.
|
Tuan, a District 4 resident, is a regular customer here. He says this is one of his family's favorite eating places. "The congee has a natural sweetness that comes from the duck broth. The duck meat is tender and chewy at the same time, which goes really well with the ginger fish sauce."