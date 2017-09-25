Tropical pressure system on course to hit Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Rocks washed ashore in Hai Phong as a tropical depression rages on Monday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

A tropical depression is forecast to hit Vietnam’s northern coast with wind speeds of up to 50kph (31mph) on Monday afternoon.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said the depression will make landfall in Quang Ninh Province, home to the popular tourist site Ha Long Bay, and its port neighbor Hai Phong at around 4 p.m.

It will continue to move west and become weaker over the northern highlands over the next day.

The center has warned of rough waters with waves of up to three meters around the Ha Long Bay area.

Hanoi and northern provinces will receive rainfall of up to 150mm in the afternoon, it said.

Vietnam has already suffered destructive stormy weather this year. Floods in northern Vietnam killed at least 26 people and washed away hundreds of homes in August before Typhoon Doksuri, the strongest to hit Vietnam in years, killed at least eight people in the central region earlier this month.

Last year, tropical storms and flooding killed 264 people in Vietnam and caused damage worth ND40 trillion ($1.75 billion), nearly five times more than in 2015.