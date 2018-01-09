Wondering where to visit in Vietnam this January? We have the answers

Sa Pa

Photo by Chien Nguyen.

Home to the roof of Indochina - Mount Fansipan - Sa Pa is at its scenic best during January, when the air is fresh, flowers bloom and even the wildest grass looks beautiful.

If you’re interested in reaching the top of Fansipan, treat yourself to a cable ride, and you might be treated to a snowy spectacle.

Dien Bien

Photo by Anh Thiet.

Cherry blossoms adorn Dien Bien during January. The most popular spot to enjoy these flowers is an islet in the middle of Pa Khoang Lake.

The calm lake lies in a valley and is surrounded by natural forests, where a 10-minute boat ride offers pastel pink bundles, fresh air and cool breezes.

Moc Chau

Photo by Vy An

This northern plateau is famous for its flowers all year round, but the white mustard flower reigns as queen in January. Local ethnic people grow white mustard for its essential oils, and the best places to indulge in the vast white fields of mustard flowers are the villages of Ba Phach and Ang.

Nghe An

Photo by Nam Chay.

Get ready to be overwhelmed by the bright yellow of Vietnam’s biggest sunflower field that stretches 60 hectares in Nghia Dan District in the north central province. These golden flowers are in season until March.

Gia Lai

Photo by Nguyen Hong Thien.

If you’ve ever wondered what coffee flowers look like, take a trip to Gia Lai Province in the Central Highlands to see for yourself. January is also the time when rubber trees change their leaves, covering the entire forest under a blanket of yellow and red.

Chu Se District, 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Pleiku, the capital of Gia Lai, is the ideal place to take a walk in the rubber forests.

Da Lat

Photo by Bui Cat

Wild Himalayan cherry trees blossom during spring in Da Lat, dubbed the city of love. Check out Tuyen Lam Lake, Tran Hung Dao, Le Dai Hanh, Ho Tung Mau, Phan Nhu Thach and Dang Thai Than, as well as the Central Highlands Biological Institute, to enjoy the pink flowers.

Sa Dec

Photo by Lam Phu Nghiem

One of the best places to taste the Tet atmosphere in the Mekong Delta is Tan Quy Dong Flower Garden in Sa Dec District, Dong Thap Province.

This garden is at its busiest and most beautiful during January as farmers prepare their flowers and bonsai trees ready for Tet, Vietnam's biggest festival which usually falls in February.

Phu Quoc

Photo by Ngoc Thanh.

This time of year is great for a beach trip in the south, where the dry season has just started and the rain and storms have departed. Phu Quoc Island has for years been a top destination for many visitors to Vietnam thanks to its beautiful beaches, jungles, turquoise waters and fresh seafood.

There are flights from Saigon to Phu Quoc every day, so reaching the island is not a problem.