Vietnam’s Golden Bridge, fishing village reaffirm awesome reputation

The list, compiled by Cyprus-based travel site Brightside, includes the Golden Bridge in Da Nang city, held up by two giant hands in a “surreal” spectacle, and the Cua Van fishing village in Ha Long Bay.

In fact, the 150-meter-long Golden Bridge, rising above the Truong Son mountain range in central Vietnam, tops the list.

The bridge, which opened to tourists in June this year, has achieved almost instant global fame because of the imagination shown by architect Vu Viet Anh and his team.

It was also featured in CNN’s best travel photographs of the year.

The Cua Van floating fishing village in the World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh is 17th on the list.

The village is home to more than 170 fishing families. Last year, the village had also made the list of top 30 travel destinations in the world as voted by readers of the U.S.-based Travel +Leisure magazine.

The Cua Van fishing village in Ha Long Bay. Photo courtesy of Quang Ninh Tourism Department

In 2015, the village was named the world’s most charming little town by online newspaper Huffington Post, also based in the U.S.

Brightside’s list of 20 breathtaking places includes China’s Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Indonesia’s Mount Bromo Volcano, Beachy Head in the U.K and Lake Baikal in Russia.