Vietnam’s centuries-old town is where to go on your gap year

An aerial shot captures the ancient town Hoi An from above.

Alpha Travel Insurance, a U.K.-based leading provider of low cost holiday insurance for gap years, conducted a research to come out a list of 25 most ideal destinations for a year’s break, based on analyzing 10,000 #gap year photos posted on Instagram and matching them to destinations around the world.

To little surprise, Hoi An, one of the country’s most hailed travel destinations, ranked 15th on the list, which was topped by New York, followed by Australia’s Sydney, Bali in Indonesia, Rome in Italy and France’s Paris.

2018 marks a thriving year of Hoi An as the world heritage site has continuously got a bunch of accolades from global travel magazines, helping to retain its popularity on global tourism map.

The ancient town in central Vietnam last June ranked second among the list of 10 safest and most exciting places on earth for solo travelers. The list was compiled by travel editors at Momondo, a U.K. based travel site.

U.S. travel site Travel + Leisure names Hoi An in list of tourism cities around the world to explore this year while CNN listed it as one of 16 best places in the world to relax and unwind.

Earlier this year, U.K. travel publisher Rough Guides named Hoi An in the top 10 destinations of Southeast Asia.

The number of visitors to Hoi An skyrocketed 70 percent from a year ago to 2.68 million in the first half of 2018, official data shows.