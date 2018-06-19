Two Vietnam beaches among world’s top 50

A crowded beach and a quiet one in Vietnam have made it to the list of top 50 beaches in the world compiled by the U.S. News newspaper.

The 12-km long Tran Phu beach in the coastal resort town of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province is number 18 on the list, earning rave reviews from holidaymakers for “clear and calm waters and beautiful white sand.”

Tourists flock to Tran Phu beach in the coastal resort town of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province during summer 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Snaking alongside the beach is a street that carries the same name, with an array of bars, restaurants and hotels.

However, the beach’s popularity has seen an overcrowding of people and establishments that serve them, and it is no longer a pristine spot.

The 20th beach on the list is a rising star on the southern coast of Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, 18 hours southwest of Nha Trang.

The Long Beach has been mentioned by seasoned travelers as a must-see destination off the beaten track.

Stretching for almost 20km along the southwestern coast of Phu Quoc, the beach boasts turquoise waters, golden sand, swaying coconut palms, and gorgeous sunsets.

For now, this beach is not crowded, and offers a welcome respite from noisy tourism.

A pristine beach on the southern coast of Phu Quoc. Photo by VnExpress

Experience the unspoilt beauty, enjoy fresh seafood, and take a dive to look at the coral reefs or simply swing in a hammock to listen to the sweet melody of the waves.

The list of best white sand beaches was compiled by travel writers based in hotspots around the world, recommending places with “stark white sand that beautifully contrasts with azure waters and painted skies.”

Alongside the two Vietnamese beaches, the Railay Beach in Thailand and Saracen Bay in Cambodia have received high recommendations from the U.S. newspaper as great beach holiday getaways in Southeast Asia.