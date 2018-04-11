Travelers name Vietnam Airlines among best carriers in Asia

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft flies over a corn field before landing in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham : Photo by Reuters

National carrier Vietnam Airlines has been named one of the top airlines in Asia by American review website TripAdvisor.

The airline was rated among 11 best major airlines in the region, according to the 2018 Traveler's Choice Awards, which collects travelers' ratings from the past year of airlines' legroom, customer service, cleanliness, food and beverage, seat comfort, value for money, check-in and boarding, and in-flight entertainment.

"Flight was smooth and the captain kept us informed the whole way. Food was above average," a traveler said on TripAdvisor.

Founded in 1956, Vietnam Airlines operates 93 planes, including the new top-end Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and long-haul Airbus 350-900.

The company reported profit of VND313 billion ($13.7 million) and a turnover of VND 21.3 trillion ($934.7 million) from the fourth quarter of 2017, a 26.8 percent increase from the same period the previous year.

While new to TripAdvisor’s awards, Vietnam Airlines has been a frequent winner of international accolades.

Just last year, the World Travel Awards, often dubbed ‘the tourism Oscars’, named it the world’s leading airline in terms of culture and premium economy class.

British airline and airport reviewer Skytrax has also given the carrier a 4 star rating for the second time in a row.

Singapore Airlines was voted Asia's best major airline while India's Vistara named the best regional airline and IndiGo the best low-cost airline.

The Singapore carrier was also hailed the world's best carrier, followed by Air New Zealand and Emirates.