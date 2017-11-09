Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam

Hoi An looked much drier on Wednesday afternoon than two days before, when downpours from Typhoon Damrey flooded half of the ancient town by up to three meters (10 feet).
The water level has fallen by nearly two meters at the 400-year-old Japanese Bridge, which was closed to visitors on Monday.
Locals and soldiers pick up trash around the Thu Bon River.
People no longer have to paddle across town, but there are still regular showers.
Major tourist sites have been cleaned up. Hoi An is one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam and is a scheduled stop for world delegates attending the APEC Summit in nearby Da Nang this weekend.
Nguyen Thai Hoc lantern street is expecting important guests.
A tailor's shop on Tran Phu Street has reopened.
Typhoon Damrey struck central Vietnam on Saturday, killing 106 people and leaving 25 others missing as of Wednesday, Vietnam’s search and rescue committee said.