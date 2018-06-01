Swiss airline giant to launch new route to Vietnam

Leading Swiss carrier Elderswiss has announced a new flight route between Ho Chi Minh City and Zurich.

The first such air route between Vietnam to Switzerland will shorten travel time, and promote trade and tourism, officials said.

The first flight on the new route will take off on November 15, 2018. The flights will leave two times a week from Ho Chi Minh City, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Some travel agencies are already receiving bookings at the moment, and plan to sell the tickets online.

Elderswiss estimates that it will carry 10,500 visitors from Switzerland to Ho Chi Minh City every year. It will operate the Airbus A340-300, which has a maximum capacity of 314 passengers.

Swiss tourists are known for taking long vacations and generous spending. According to a report from Vietnam’s General Statistics Office, in the first five months of 2018, Vietnam welcomed 16,500 Swiss tourists, an increase of 4.2 percent over the same period last year.