Stunning Ha Giang: In pictures

An ethnic minority girl in Hoang Su Phi, a rural district in the northwest of Ha Giang. Hoang Su Phi is known for its untouched natural beauty and has become a magnet for photographers.

Terraced rice fields in the mountainous northern province.

Hoang Su Phi is a place of mystery and enchantment.

Terraced rice fields after the harvest. This type of farming is widely used by ethnic people in the northern border provinces of Vietnam.

A little girl hitching a ride on the back of a buffalo smiles at the photographer.

Each picture tells a story about the life of the ethnic minority people. It is difficult to see images of this stunning place and not start planning your own trip to Ha Giang.

The best works of photographers Viet Bac and Le Tho were displayed at an exhibition organised by the Hoang Su Phi administrative unit in charge of cultural activities. This image, titled “Binh Minh tren Ho Thau” or “Dawn on the Ho Thau”, was one of those included.