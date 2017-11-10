Spanish traveler dies after driving motorbike off Vietnamese mountain pass

A Spanish traveler died on Thursday after driving his motorbike off a cliff in Vietnam's northern province of Ha Giang Province.

40-year-old Miguel Pont Lee was driving up the Ma Pi Leng Pass in Meo Vac District at around 10 a.m. when he lost control and plunged off a cliff of around 100 meters (330 feet), killing him on the spot, local officials said.

They said the conditions were foggy and the man had been driving at high speed, possibly with limited knowledge of the local terrain.

Two people traveling with him asked bystanders for help.

Local officials said the Spanish embassy in Vietnam has been informed of his death.

Ma Pi Leng, around 450 kilometers (277 miles) north of Hanoi, runs 20 kilometers to a mountain peak at two kilometers high, and is considered one of the toughest trails in Vietnam.