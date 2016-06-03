Son Doong: the world's largest cave has photographer in awe

|
The photographer took a five-day trip to Vietnam's Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park.
|
Son Doong Cave is in Quang Binh Province, the largest natural cave in the world, is part of a national park complex.
|
Ho Khanh, a Vietnamese geologist, discovered the cave in 1990. Nearly two decades later, he returned with English cave explorer Howard Limbert.
|
The cave could hold an 80-storey building or two Boeing 747 airplanes.
|
To protect the cave, Quang Binh limits the number of guests allowed in Son Doong to only around 500 per year.
|
There is also only one company allowed to operate tours to Son Doong with a one-year license issued annually by authorities.