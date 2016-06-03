VnExpress International
Son Doong: the world's largest cave has photographer in awe

By Minh Khang   June 3, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7

Every 'Alice' who has a chance to behold this wonderland and capture a moment to take home agrees on its splendour. Swiss photographer Urs Zihlmann is no exception.

The photographer took a five-day trip to Vietnam's Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park.
Son Doong Cave is in Quang Binh Province, the largest natural cave in the world, is part of a national park complex.
Ho Khanh, a Vietnamese geologist, discovered the cave in 1990. Nearly two decades later, he returned with English cave explorer Howard Limbert.
The cave could hold an 80-storey building or two Boeing 747 airplanes.

To protect the cave, Quang Binh limits the number of guests allowed in Son Doong to only around 500 per year.
There is also only one company allowed to operate tours to Son Doong with a one-year license issued annually by authorities.

Tags: son doong quang binh cave
 
