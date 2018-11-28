Say hello to Lan Ha Bay, Ha Long Bay’s charming cousin

A charming cousin to the world famous Ha Long Bay, the Lan Ha Bay has been a hidden treasure in Vietnam.

After staying quietly away from the tourist eye, Lan Ha Bay has gradually repositioned itself and built a new personality around its natural and cultural heritage, presenting itself as one of the most beautiful spots in the country.

Lan Ha Day is an excellent choice today for those who want to leave the rest of the world behind for a few days.

An aerial view of the breathtaking Lan Ha Bay.

Untouched scenery

Located to the south of Ha long Bay and east of Cat Ba Island, Lan Ha Bay has an area of over 7,000 ha (about 70 sq. km) that is dotted with 400 islands that offer unique topography and seascapes.

In effect, it is a forgotten Eden with many unspoiled and untouched destinations, and various karst shapes in caves and caverns awaiting discovery.

At a decent distance from the bustling Halong City, Lan Ha Bay, not often part of tourism conversations, has the big advantage of not being too touristic even during peak traveling season. It is not an uncommon grouse that too many cruises in the bay actually spoils the view a bit. At Lan Ha Bay, the panorama is clear almost all the time.

An ideal place to leave the hustle and bustle behind.

Cruises with outdoor activities

Lan Ha Bay is also an ideal destination for those wanting to add some adventure to their holidays. It is a paradise for kayaking, and paddling through the Luon and Sang Toi caves is not something to be missed.

There are a lot of small lovely beaches between two mountains with clean and warm water. These are good places to still one`s mind, quietly gazing at the endless waves. Another great activity is trekking through unspoilt forests to mountaintops.

Almost all cruises that allow these adventures in Lang Ha Bay are newly built and luxurious, meeting high service standards.

Quiet adventures in Lan Ha Bay.

Ideal location

Lan Ha Bay is located off the beautiful coastal city, Hai Phong, about 30 km from the city center and Cat Bi international airport. In just two hours from downtown Hanoi, you reach the Got Pier where every cruise ship docks.

Lan Ha bay is an ideal getaway, a great place to unwind and become mindful. If you are planning to visit Vietnam and want an awesome break from it all, get more information from BestPrice Travel.