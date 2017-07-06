VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Saigon to hold biggest ever tourism fair this September

By Vy An   July 6, 2017 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Saigon to hold biggest ever tourism fair this September
Foreign visitors in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Vy An

Brace yourselves for a tour around 50 different countries at just one event.

The 13th annual International Tourism Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) will take place in HCMC's District 7 from September 7-9, and promises to be the biggest tourism event ever held in the city.

Bui Ta Hoang Vu, a senior tourism official, said this year's ITE will feature 300 exhibitors compared to 280 last year, and 20 percent more foreign participants from 50 markets around the world.

Visitors will be able to check out tourism products and services in HCMC, Vietnam and other participating countries, get incentive tours, gifts and enjoy entertainment shows.

ITE 2016 attracted 26,000 visitors and more than 3,600 deals were signed. The organizers, the tourism ministry and the local government expect those figures to rise by 15 percent this year.

Foreign arrivals to HCMC hit more than 376,000 in the first half of this year, up 16 percent over the same period last year.

The city aims to attract six million foreign visitors this year after luring 5.2 million last year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam HCMC
 
Read more
5-star luxury just gets cheaper at Saigon's top hotels

5-star luxury just gets cheaper at Saigon's top hotels

Try and find the sand under the trash at this famous beach in northern Vietnam

Try and find the sand under the trash at this famous beach in northern Vietnam

Emirates launches direct flights from Dubai to Hanoi

Emirates launches direct flights from Dubai to Hanoi

Plane or train? Vietnam's railway network to offer airline-class services to win back passengers

Plane or train? Vietnam's railway network to offer airline-class services to win back passengers

Central Vietnamese city hits back at money-grabbing street pests

Central Vietnamese city hits back at money-grabbing street pests

Sun starts to shine over pollution-hit provinces in central Vietnam

Sun starts to shine over pollution-hit provinces in central Vietnam

Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral closes its door to tourists for renovation

Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral closes its door to tourists for renovation

Summer holiday fun at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore

Summer holiday fun at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore

 
go to top