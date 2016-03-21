Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

Nha Trang is best known for its beautiful sandy beaches. Visitors will also find amusement parks, mud baths, golf, and the historic Po Nagar temple complex, as well as a variety of hotels and restaurants.

Aaron Hung from Tripadvisor came to Nha Trang to present the award to the chairman of the province’s People Committee, Nguyen Van Danh.

Aaron Hung of Tripadvisor presents the award to the chairman of the province People's Committee on a March 14th. Photo Vnexpress/ Quynh Anh

Hung said it was the first time Tripadvisor had given the award directly to the recipient.

“Vietnam has always been a top destination for Tripadvisor’s readers. Not only Nha Trang, but also had Hanoi, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue,” he said. Hung added that he and his wife had enjoyed wonderful holidays at Christmas and Lunar New Year in Vietnam.

At the ceremony on March 14, Nguyen Van Danh, the province’s People Committee, promised that it would do it’s best to create favorable conditions for tour operators to do business.

Photo VnExpress

In 2015, Nha Trang received about 4.15 million tourists, among whom nearly 1 million were from overseas.

Apart from Nha Trang, the top 10 list includes: New Delhi, Bangalore (India); Khao Lak, Karon (Thailand); Colombo (Sri Lanka); Sanur (Bali, Indonesia); Yerevan (Armenia); Phnom Penh (Cambodia) with Vietnam’s Hue rounding out the list.